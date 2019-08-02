Repairs continue after water main closes roads
Friday, 2 August 2019, 5:26 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council
Repairs are continuing after a damaged water main closed
streets in central Queenstown on Friday morning, though
several stretches of road remain closed.
Brunswick
Street is now open, while Man and Thompson Streets will be
closed between Lake Street and Glasgow Street overnight.
Contractors are continuing to carry out repair work
and a further update will be provided mid-morning
Saturday.
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen