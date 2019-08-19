Have your say on local road speed limits

Marlborough District Council is reviewing speed limits on all local roads across the region and Marlburians are encouraged to have their say.

The review allows people to provide their feedback on the speed limits they think are safe and appropriate on local roads across our region.

Marlborough Roads Manager Steve Murrin says it’s important locals get involved in the consultation by completing the survey, available on the Council’s website. A hard copy is also available at Council’s reception, the Blenheim or Picton libraries, or at Marlborough Roads.

“The feedback we receive via the survey will be combined with local data and information from the New Zealand Transport Agency, which will also help inform the review.

“A second phase of formal consultation will be carried out early next year if we do propose speed limit changes for some local roads,” Mr Murrin said.

State highways 1, 6, 62 and 63 are not included in this review. Council is working with its local roads agency Marlborough Roads on the consultation process.

You can complete the survey at http://bit.ly/MDCSpeedLimitReview

The consultation period closes on Friday 27 September 2019.





