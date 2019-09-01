New map makes voting for Kāpiti Coast District Council easy

Media release: Asher Wilson-Goldman for Kāpiti Coast District Council



A new map has been released with the location and opening hours of the 43 different places Kāpiti Coast residents can cast their vote this election. Asher Wilson-Goldman, candidate for Districtwide Councillor, created the map after hearing that many people no longer knew where their local NZ Post box or shop was given the many closures in recent years.



“The closure of the NZ Post shop at Coastlands in late 2018 was just the latest move to reduce the public visibility of the postal service in Kāpiti,” said Asher Wilson-Goldman, “Many people have told me they’re as confused by where they can vote as any other challenge to voting this year, so I’ve decided to make it easy for them.”



Kāpiti Coast residents can visit www.AsherForKapiti.nz/wheretovote to view an interactive map on their computers, tablets or mobiles, listing all of the local spots where votes will be accepted.



Voting papers will arrive via post from September 20-25, and they must reach the Council office by 12 noon on October 12 at the latest to be counted. If you are posting your voting papers, you should do this by 5pm Tuesday 8 October to ensure they arrive in time.



From Wednesday 9 to Saturday 12 October, votes should be dropped off in person at one of the sites marked by a red star icon on the map.



“For some of our younger residents, this election could be the first time they’ve ever actually posted a letter, and any extra challenge could be the one thing that makes them decide it isn’t worth the effort.”



“It’s really important that everyone takes the chance to have their say this election,” said Asher Wilson-Goldman, “I hope this map makes things a little bit more simple and I encourage everyone to share it with their friends and family”.



