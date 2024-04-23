Police Appeal For Information Following Burglary, Chartwell, Hamilton

Police investigating the burglary of a dental trailer parked in the grounds of a Bankwood Road school are appealing for information.

The burglary is believed to have occurred between Monday 8 April and Wednesday 10 April.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Lee, Waikato Tactical Crime Unit says: “A large quantity of items have been stolen, including laptops, x-ray devices, an AED7000 defibrillator, medication, dental drills, laptops and other medical equipment.”

“Police are conducting enquiries including reviewing CCTV footage, conducting a scene examination, and speaking with victims,” he says.

The trailer targeted belonged to a charitable dental clinic which has been operating in the community for many years and provides free care to homeless and low income adults. The victim is distraught and desperately wants these items returned so they can continue to serve the community.

Detective Sergeant Lee says: “Stealing these items not only targets the charity, but those the charity works to serve within the community.”

“Police are working hard to identify those responsible and return as many items stolen as possible.”

“Police are asking anyone who saw suspicious activity on or near the Bankwood Road, Chartwell school between Monday 8 April and Wednesday 10 April, or has any information that may assist in our investigation to contact Police,” he says.

You can contact Police by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update report’ and referencing file number: 240422/2595.

Alternatively you can report any information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

