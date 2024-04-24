Search Ongoing To Locate Missing Raglan Fisherman

Attribute to Sergeant Warren Shaw, Waikato Search and Rescue

Police have resumed the search for a missing fisherman who fell from their boat off the coast of Raglan yesterday.

The man was fishing alone, when about 10am he made a call over Maritime Radio, stating he was having a medical event. A short time later he activated his emergency locator beacon.

Raglan Coast Gallagher Rescue Coastguard volunteers, and Westpac Rescue Helicopter deployed and located the boat empty anchored approximately 8 nautical miles off the coast of Raglan. Police Eagle Helicopter and Coast Guard Air Patrol also joined the search.

Despite extensive searching on water and by air, the missing man is yet to be located.

The Police National Dive Squad is joining the search this morning.

Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the man fishing yesterday, or anyone with information that may be able to assist in locating him. Please contact Police on 105 or online at 105.police.govt.nz, using ‘Update report’. Please reference the event number P058513589.



Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

