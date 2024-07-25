Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Parliament

National Jumps On Labour’s Trains

Thursday, 25 July 2024, 9:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

National is so short on ideas it is now announcing Labour’s rail announcement from a year ago, Labour transport spokesperson Tangi Utikere said.

“Investing in the Lower North Island’s passenger rail system is a critical service, that’s why in Budget 2023 Labour committed to investing in 18 new trains for the Wairarapa and Capital Connection rail services. That’s why at the time I advocated for these trains as the Local MP for Palmerston North.

“Simeon Brown and Nicola Willis clearly have run out of ways to distract people from the fact they are yet to come up with a solution to replace the Interislander ferries – so are reheating other announcements of projects already underway and already budgeted for by Labour.

“My door is always open if they want to talk about other Labour transport initiatives like reinstating free and half-price public transport or the clean car discount,” Tangi Utikere said.

