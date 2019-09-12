Go with Tourism set to launch in Queenstown

A new platform matching tourism employers with people willing to join the industry is about to make its debut in the Queenstown Lakes District.

Spearheaded by Auckland Tourism, Events & Economic Development (ATEED), Go with Tourism is an online platform that simplifies the recruiting process by connecting employers with potential employees. Go with Tourism launched in Auckland in April this year.

Following the success of the Auckland launch, government awarded funding from the new International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL) to expand the Go with Tourism initiative nationally.

Steve Armitage, General Manager - Destination of ATEED, said their mission was to break down barriers and help people find success in tourism.

“The goal is simple – we want to attract more people to work in the industry because tourism generates $39.1 billion for the New Zealand economy. Through the Go with Tourism initiative, we wanted to take a modernised approach to job search and highlight the opportunities the industry provides. This initiative is a game-changer for New Zealand and we are delighted that the concept has been adopted by Queenstown. The region is a popular tourist destination, so it’s a natural fit as the first location for the programme’s roll out.”

QLDC Economic Development Advisor Sharon Fifield said Go with Tourism was one of a number of initiatives aimed at addressing ongoing labour supply issues in the district.

“While tourism is a key part of the Queenstown Lakes District’s economy, employers are reporting labour shortages now and there is projected to be a significant shortfall in people joining the industry in the coming years,” Ms Fifield said.

“Go with Tourism is a great initiative for attracting people into tourism roles and changing the perceptions on what a role in tourism can offer. By working with other regions, our district can expand the talent pool, provide opportunities for candidates wishing to develop their skills and potentially reduce our district’s reliance on those with short-term visas.”

Ms Fifield said plans were being put in place to help people grasp the realities of moving to Queenstown Lakes if interested New Zealanders are encouraged to do so by the roles they find.

“While we are not going to sugar-coat some of the challenges of moving here, we’re letting people know that moving to the district for work can be a realistic and achievable proposition,” Ms Fifield said.

To ensure a clear future career path for candidates, employers are required to offer a living wage within three years of employment and ensure a sustainable growth role within their company.

Go with Tourism will launch in the Queenstown Lakes district in October. More information about the programme can be found here: www.gowithtourism.co.nz





