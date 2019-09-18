Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Meet the youngest candidate for Auckland Elections

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 9:06 am
Press Release: Isaac Mercer

18 August 2019

Meet the youngest candidate for Auckland’s 2019 Local Body Elections, Isaac Mercer



Isaac Mercer, 19, is the youngest candidate for an Auckland Council position in the upcoming elections and is one of the youngest candidates in the history of the Auckland super-city. Isaac is running for a position on the Ōrākei Local Board after seeing first-hand the poor treatment young people get when trying to express their views on local issues. Isaac believes its time young people have a voice, and somewhere to go when they want and need to be heard on local issues

“Unfortunately, the views of younger people are often neglected, despite being those who will live with the impacts of politicians’ decisions today for the longest.” Isaac says, “although there are initiatives across Auckland to promote the youth voice, Ōrākei is lagging far behind the rest of Auckland and it's time for that to change.”

At 19, Isaac has lived in the Ōrākei area his entire life and is currently balancing local politics alongside his Engineering and Commerce studies at the University of Auckland. As a founding member of Youth of Ōrākei, the Ōrākei Youth Council, Isaac is all too aware of issues young people, and the wider community, face in Ōrākei and the role of groups, including the Ōrākei Local Board in addressing them.

Earlier in the year Isaac was at the receiving end of threatening comments and behaviour from community representatives when he expressed concern at the negative comments being made regarding the St Heliers and Mission Bay safety improvements. Isaac suggests “young people should not be met with comments such as ‘you are very silly for speaking up’ when they challenge our representatives for change.” Isaac explains that this is his main motivation for putting his hand up and standing for the Ōrākei Local Board as he doesn’t want young people, or anyone in the community, to be subjected to that behaviour from our representatives when they put their hand up to be heard.

Part of a growing movement, colloquially known as the ‘youthquake,’ Isaac is just one of many young candidates stepping up and challenging the old guard across Auckland and New Zealand as a whole. Isaac says, “It’s time for young people to be taken seriously with more than just platitudes and pizza.” Isaac says he will bring a fresh face for Ōrākei and a new approach to local issues that will persist and benefit future generations, not just serve the next three years.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Isaac Mercer on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Saudi Oil Refinery Crisis

So the US and the Saudis claim to have credible evidence that those Weapons of Oil Destruction came from Iran, their current bogey now that Saddam Hussein is no longer available.

Evidently, the world has learned nothing from the invasion of Iraq in 2003 when dodgy US intel was wheeled out to justify the invasion of Iraq, thereby giving birth to ISIS and causing the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people. More>>

 

PM To Japan, New York: Ardern To Meet Trump During UN Trip

“I’m looking forward to discussing a wide range of international and regional issues with President Trump, including our cooperation in the Pacific and the trade relationship between our countries." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: "A Way Forward"

At Monday's post-cabinet press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a number of actions in response to the Labour Party's mishandling of sexual assault complaints. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Allegations Of Left Wing Media Bias

“Left wing bias” accusations date back at least to the mid 1990s... The charge of left wing bias was ridiculous then, and is ridiculous now. More>>

Next Wave Of Reforms: Gun Registration And Licensing Changes Announced

“The Bill includes a register to track firearms and new offences and penalties that can be applied extraterritorially for illegal manufacture, trafficking, and for falsifying, removing, or altering markings – which are a new requirement under the Firearms Protocol.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Mishandling Of The Alleged Sexual Assault

The focus of Labour’s alleged sexual assault scandal has now shifted from the party organisation to the Beehive... This is now a crisis of Beehive management and response, not something occurring at a distance within the party organisation. More>>

ALSO:

'History Rectified': Rua Kēnana To Be Pardoned

An official pardon for Tūhoe prophet and leader Rua Kēnana is one step closer after the Te Pire kia Unuhia te Hara kai Runga i a Rua Kēnana: Rua Kēnana Pardon Bill was read in Parliament for the first time today. More>>

ALSO:

Mental Health: Initial Mental Health And Wellbeing Commission Appointed

The Government has announced details of the initial Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission which will play a key role in driving better mental health in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

people outside the meeting house at WaitangiEducation: NZ History To Be Taught In All Schools

“We have listened carefully to the growing calls from New Zealanders to know more about our own history and identity. With this in mind it makes sense for the National Curriculum to make clear the expectation that our history is part of the local curriculum and marau ā kura in every school and kura,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>

ALSO:

Sexual Assault Claims Mishandled: Labour Party President Resigns

Jacinda Ardern: “This morning I was provided some of the correspondence from complainants written to the party several months ago. It confirms that the allegations made were extremely serious, that the process caused complainants additional distress, and that ultimately, in my view, the party was never equipped to appropriately deal with the issue…" More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 