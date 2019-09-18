Hamilton's i-SITE to relocated to ArtsPost



Hamilton’s i-SITE moves to its new location in ArtsPost next week.

The i-SITE is operated by Hamilton City Council, and is part of a network of visitor and tourism information services around New Zealand.

The Hamilton i-SITE has had a presence in Garden Place in recent years but will close its current location on Sunday 22 September.

i-SITE will then be closed on Monday 23 September and Tuesday 24 September while it relocates, reopening on Wednesday 25 September on the ground floor of ArtsPost – part of the Waikato Museum operation on Victoria St.

In its new location, i-SITE will continue to offer visitor information and booking assistance, as well as event ticketing services, quality retail products and artwork by local and national artists.

The decision to relocate Hamilton i-SITE was made during the Council’s 2018-2028 10-Year Plan deliberations, as the Council sought a more cost-effective model to retain the service.



