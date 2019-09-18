Incident - Station Road, Penrose

Attribute to Inspector Kai Shao, Tāmaki Makaurau Police:

A man has been located outside an address on Station Road, Penrose with serious injuries.

Police were called to the area at around 2.20pm.

The man has been taken to Auckland City Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Our investigation is at an early stage and Police are currently undertaking a number of enquiries.

A section of Station Road is currently closed between O’Rorke Road and Walls Road.

Detours are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

ENDS

