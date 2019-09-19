Wanaka Airport: group to file for Judicial Review

MEDIA RELEASE - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wanaka Airport: residents group confirms it is filing for Judicial Review

A group representing just shy of 3,000 people has confirmed it is filing Judicial Review proceedings in the coming days. The Wanaka Stakeholders Group Inc. sent letters this morning to QLDC Mayor Jim Boult, local Councillors and the directors of Queenstown Airport Corporation Ltd.

Wanaka Stakeholders Group chair, Michael Ross, said that the group was "disappointed to be forced into the position to take this step". Mr Ross said that the group had been asking both Council and QAC for details relating to Wanaka Airport for "many months", and that they had been stonewalled.

"Nobody wants to take legal action like this," said Mr Ross, "but we now have no choice".

"The Upper Clutha community is deeply frustrated with the lack of transparency, absence of proper community consultation and wafer thin information provided by our local Council and the QAC. We are deeply concerned at what they appear to be planning, and they are just not listening to what the community is saying."

Mr Ross also pointed out that Judicial Review is a costly exercise for everyone. "We are now having to raise funds from the community to take legal action against the Council - the very organisation which is meant to be working for us, not against us. The irony of this should not be lost on they Mayor or his team."

Mr Ross declined to discuss the details of the group's legal case, which will be filed within "the next few days".

[Ends]





© Scoop Media

