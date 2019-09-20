Free WiFi comes to Temuka

Timaru District Council and Timaru-based Internet service provider Vetta Online have just lit up a new, free public WiFi network in Temuka.

From today, anyone on the central section of King Street and around the Alpine Energy Community Centre in the Temuka Domain can access 500MB of fast, free WiFi every day.

Timaru District Chief Information Officer, Justin Bagust, said that the team have been working to bring connectivity to the town for some time.

“We’ve had free WiFi within and directly adjacent to the Temuka Library for years now, but the next logical step was extending this service throughout Temuka’s major public spaces,” he said.

“More and more of what we do on a daily basis is online and for many people burning through their mobile data allowance is a reality.

“This network enables free access for anyone on any WiFi compliant device, whether that’s paying a bill, downloading an ebook or magazine from the library or uploading the perfect insta shot of your lunch.

“It’s also great for tourists, who are increasingly looking online for visitor information and often rely on free WiFi to connect home without racking up a huge roaming bill.”

Extending connectivity to the area around the Alpine Energy Community Centre also makes high speed internet access available to the local Civil Defence team in times of emergency via the council’s own network.

“With Temuka now coming online alongside Timaru, Caroline Bay Park, Aorangi Stadium, CBay & Timaru Airport, we’re becoming one of the best connected districts in the country. The next town we’re looking at establishing connectivity in is Pleasant Point,” said Justin.

Vetta Online Operations Manager, Shaun Fisher, said he was thrilled to be able to bring Temuka online to the Free WiFi network.

“Being a Timaru-based Internet provider, we’re always looking for ways to increase connectivity in our own back yard.

“This new location is bringing Temuka the latest network hardware and systems in order to give users, residents and guests the best Public WiFi experience we can.

“We’re looking forward to closely watching the use of the new Temuka network, defining areas in high demand and evolving the network to meet the growing online needs in today’s modern world.”

Users can access the free WiFi by choosing Vetta Free WiFi on their device. 500MB per day is free, but for users needing more data, paid plans are available.





