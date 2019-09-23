Council supports Auckland City Mission food appeal

Monday 23 September 2019

Auckland Council is proud to support the Auckland City Mission in their appeal for food donations for people in need.

The Mission is seeking support to ensure their Christmas food parcels can be delivered to Aucklanders living in need.

Mayor Phil Goff says the Mission does a great job of supporting some of Auckland’s most vulnerable communities and is appealing to Aucklanders to take food donations to their local public library.

“The Mission has seen demand for emergency food parcels jump by over 40 per cent in the past year,” he says.

“They need to start packing Christmas boxes now to meet this year’s demand, but simply don’t have enough food as their stock levels are critically low.”

“Non-perishable food items, including canned meat and fish, are at the top of the Mission wish-list and can be dropped off at your local public library.”

Aucklanders helping Aucklanders

Auckland Council Public Libraries are supporting the food appeal by acting as local drop-off points with 55 locations in communities across Auckland.

Auckland City Mission CEO Chris Farrelly says this is just one more way in which council and local communities are helping the Mission to help others.

“Your community spirit and generosity is greatly appreciated. This is a fantastic example of how local public libraries are at the heart of the community, enabling Aucklanders to help other Aucklanders in need,” says Chris.

“My heartfelt thanks to every local public library helping to make this happen, and to the many generous Aucklanders who support the Mission throughout the year.”

Donations are also accepted at the Mission Distribution Centre, 15 Auburn St, Grafton, between 9am and 3pm Monday – Saturday.

For large donations people can get in touch at distribution@aucklandcitymission.org.nz or 09 377 4322

