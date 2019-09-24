“I do”: DOC and Gisborne i-SITE – a natural match

The Gisborne i-SITE is now the public front desk for East Coast/Tairawhiti Department of Conservation (DOC) visitor enquiries.

i-SITE staff will be able to assist members of the public with most DOC-related enquiries, including queries about local walks, campsites, backcountry tramping and hut bookings.

Information on hunting permits can be obtained online at www.doc.govt.nz or at the DOC office. People requiring permits for possum or hunting with dogs on public conservation land are still required to visit the DOC Office at 63 Carnarvon Street. An appointment is necessary on phone 06 8690460 or e-mail gisborne@doc.govt.nz.

To support the i-SITE, DOC Rangers have been out and about with i-SITE staff showing them some of the beautiful conservation spaces around Gisborne, Wairoa and the East Coast.

Trudi Ngawhare, Supervisor Community, is pleased to be officially partnering with the i-SITE.

“We’ve been dating for a few years, but now it’s time for a serious commitment,” she jokes.

“It’s a natural match with the i-SITE promoting our region to visitors. They are the ‘go-to’ for people seeking more information about our local area and can build a customised package for an awesome experience,” says Ms Ngawhare.

i-SITE Manager Hana Edwardson is likewise excited to partner with the Gisborne DOC office.

“The Visitor Information team have really enjoyed being shown around the DOC reserves and learning about all the beautiful natural resources in our region. We support the ‘Tiaki Promise,’ which is a commitment to care for New Zealand by acting as a guardian, protecting and preserving our home,” she says.

“This partnership ensures our visitors are well informed and are correctly prepared on their journeys.”

The Gisborne i-SITE, located at 209 Grey Street, is open seven days a week (excluding Christmas day) during business hours.





