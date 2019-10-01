Aoraki/Mt Cook marathon Saturday: fast runners, slow drivers

While the marathon runners might be trying to break records, people in cars travelling to or from Aoraki/ Mt Cook this Saturday (5 October) need to take it slower than usual around marathon competitors and their support crews.

Drivers should expect a slower than usual journey between Glentanner and the Hermitage Hotel, says NZ Transport Agency Journey Manager Tresca Forrester.

The Aoraki/Mt Cook marathon and shorter races are being held all morning, to around 3 pm.

State Highway 80 will remain open during these races, however there will be short delays at single lane bridges and at the competitor turn-around points, where stop/go traffic control will be in place.

The Transport Agency asks everyone on the highway to be patient, take extra care and look out for the runners.

• For more information on this event: https://www.facebook.com/aorakimountcookmarathon/

