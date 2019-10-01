Stratford gets set to host scarecrows



Calling all Scarecrows in the Stratford district! Entries are open for our upcoming Scarecrow Trail.

Register your Scarecrow entries for the trail below or pick up a form from the Stratford District Library or Stratford i-SITE.

Register a scarecrow

There are four categories with prizes up for grabs: Pre-school, Primary school, Business and Open. With an additional prize across all of the categories for the best use of Recycled Materials.

Director Community Services, Kate Whareaitu says, “This event is fun for the whole family, from creating a Scarecrow, to finding them scattered throughout the district.”

“It’s been awesome seeing so many members of the community take part in the trail in recent years, and we hope to see even more get involved this year,” says Ms Whareaitu.

To help with creating the Scarecrows, Council is holding a Scarecrow building workshop during the School Holidays on Tuesday 8 October. For more details around the workshop, check out the school holiday programme online at www.stratford.govt.nz or follow Stratford District Council on Facebook.

The Scarecrow Trail will be open from 1 – 17 November for members of the public to jump on the trail and find all the Scarecrows throughout the district. This is run alongside the region’s garden festivals.





