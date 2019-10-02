Playground Upgrades in Timaru and Temuka

TIMARU DISTRICT COUNCIL

TE KAUNIHERA Ā-ROHE O TE TIHI O MARU

MEDIA RELEASE KŌRERO PĀNUI

2/10/2019

For Immediate Use

Playground Upgrades in Timaru and Temuka

There will be more fun in store at Timaru District playgrounds following playground upgrades.

Council’s Park and Recreation Manager Bill Steans says that playgrounds in Mulcahy Park and Temuka St Leonard Reserve will soon have new equipment that will cater to a wide range of ages and abilities

“At Mulcahy Park in Gleniti we will shortly be opening a large, tandem flying fox. They are 30 metres long and run parallel to each other,” he said.

"This flying fox system has already been installed and will be open in a couple of weeks depending on how long the grass seed takes to strike.

“The next upgrade at Temuka’s St Leonard Reserve, where a new activity tower will be installed at the end of this month.

“The old climbing tower was installed more than 20 years ago and was requiring significant repair to keep up with the current New Zealand Playground Standards.

“The new tower is a multifunctional facility, containing a climbing net, slides for smaller and bigger children and other things that will cater to a wide range of ages and abilities.

“Unlike the typical plastic and timber activity tower, this one is made of recyclable and reusable materials of timber and steel, which is more environmentally friendly and will suit the woodland setting in a better way.

“Underneath is the black and grey rubber surface with highly effective shock absorbency and durability.

“The installation will start from 23 October followed by the under surfacing work if weather permits. The facility is expected to open to the public by the end of October.

Steans says that all of the new equipment meets current New Zealand Playground Standards and a lot of effort has been put into ensuring that the equipment is well integrated into the surrounding landscape and environment.

“We are aiming to create playgrounds where children that provide challenges for children and offer them the opportunity to improve their physical coordination.”





© Scoop Media

