Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Playground Upgrades in Timaru and Temuka

Wednesday, 2 October 2019, 1:42 pm
Press Release: Timaru District Council

TIMARU DISTRICT COUNCIL
TE KAUNIHERA Ā-ROHE O TE TIHI O MARU
MEDIA RELEASE KŌRERO PĀNUI

2/10/2019

For Immediate Use

Playground Upgrades in Timaru and Temuka

There will be more fun in store at Timaru District playgrounds following playground upgrades.

Council’s Park and Recreation Manager Bill Steans says that playgrounds in Mulcahy Park and Temuka St Leonard Reserve will soon have new equipment that will cater to a wide range of ages and abilities

“At Mulcahy Park in Gleniti we will shortly be opening a large, tandem flying fox. They are 30 metres long and run parallel to each other,” he said.

"This flying fox system has already been installed and will be open in a couple of weeks depending on how long the grass seed takes to strike.

“The next upgrade at Temuka’s St Leonard Reserve, where a new activity tower will be installed at the end of this month.

“The old climbing tower was installed more than 20 years ago and was requiring significant repair to keep up with the current New Zealand Playground Standards.

“The new tower is a multifunctional facility, containing a climbing net, slides for smaller and bigger children and other things that will cater to a wide range of ages and abilities.

“Unlike the typical plastic and timber activity tower, this one is made of recyclable and reusable materials of timber and steel, which is more environmentally friendly and will suit the woodland setting in a better way.

“Underneath is the black and grey rubber surface with highly effective shock absorbency and durability.

“The installation will start from 23 October followed by the under surfacing work if weather permits. The facility is expected to open to the public by the end of October.

Steans says that all of the new equipment meets current New Zealand Playground Standards and a lot of effort has been put into ensuring that the equipment is well integrated into the surrounding landscape and environment.

“We are aiming to create playgrounds where children that provide challenges for children and offer them the opportunity to improve their physical coordination.”


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Timaru District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Saudis (Not) Getting Away With Murder

On October 2nd last year, the dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered inside the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul, by a hit squad of assassins acting on the orders of the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman.

Regardless, the Trump White House has continued to strongly support the Saudi regime, despite mounting opposition to the Saudis in Congress and amongst the American public. More>>

 
 

New Discounts, App: Upgrade For SuperGold Card

New Zealand’s over 65s now have easier ways to find SuperGold discounts and more places to use their card, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin announced today. More>>

Protest: Defence Industry Forum Canned

The association chairperson, Andrew Ford, said the reasons for this year's cancellation includes wanting to protect delegates from aggressive protesters, the cost of the forum and the success they have had with smaller, more targeted forums. More>>

ALSO:

'Abstain Or Die': Lives At Risk As Ball Ignores Evidence

Darroch Ball, Law and Order Spokesperson for New Zealand First, does not support drug checking as a harm reduction strategy and is currently blocking a clarification of the Misuse of Drugs Act that would allow the service to be implemented nationally... More>>

Judgment: Canadian Racist Cancellation Complaint Dismissed

On 6 July 2018, RFAL cancelled an event scheduled to be held at the Bruce Mason Centre on 3 August 2018, citing health and safety considerations. The event offered a variety of priced engagements with two speakers, but was the subject of objections and threatened protest action... The applicants’ claim is dismissed. More>>

ALSO:

Ad Nauseam: The Parliament Video Advertising Ban

The National Party have recently been warming up for the coming election campaign with “attack ads”. Clips from Parliament TV edited particularly for social media... They are also very obviously against Parliament’s rules. More>>

ALSO:

The Kids: Greens Announce Plan To Extend The Voting Age

The Green Party has added voting at 16 to the Green Party priorities for electoral reform set out in Golriz Ghahraman’s Strengthening Democracy Bill... “They’re allowed to leave home, learn to drive, work and pay taxes, they should be allowed to elect politicians making decisions about their future”. More>>

Big: 170,000 New Zealanders Strike For Climate

From large cities to small towns, strikes were held in 45 locations around the country. 80,000+ people attended the Auckland strike, which was held in collaboration with 4TK - 4 Tha Kulture. 40,000+ people attended the Wellington strike, which was co-hosted by the 350.org Pacific Climate Warriors. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 