Seventeen Moutere Artisans open up for Labour Weekend Sunday

Thursday, 3 October 2019, 9:21 am
Press Release: Nelson Media Agency


Seventeen Moutere Artisans are polishing their signs and sweeping away the last signs of winter. It’s Spring and Labour Weekend is the start of their summer season. On Sunday October 27th each of the artisans invite you to their village to experience really, really, nice stuff.

This annual event brings people from all over the province to taste the new olive oil, the new release wines, to experience some of the country’s finest cheeses and talk to talented artists – people who make baskets, sculpture, and ceramics. It’s a superb day out.

The artisans work together to celebrate life in one of the most picturesque villages in the country. If you take a great shot on the day and post it on Instagram with the hashtag #moutereartisans you will be in the running for a $1000 hamper of products and experiences from these folk.

Upper Moutere is home to New Zealand’s oldest pub (169 years) and they’ll be serving German snacks along with their famous range of craft beers. They’ll also be pouring Peckham’s traditional ciders.

The Old Post Office will have the first of their handmade Christmas cakes along with new preserves and great coffee. Harakeke wines will be poured in the garden and Tanya Doty will be weaving baskets in store. She promises to have some traditional woven poles for your vegetable garden. Across the roadOwen Bartlett and Katie Gold will be at work in their historic studio. Children are invited to experience some clay work in the historic garden.

At Tasteology they serve platters of local food with a cool glass of beer, Kahurangi wine or cider. And just further up the road Forsters are celebrating their first birthday with fine food and new releases from Moutere Hills Vineyard. Bookings are suggested for these stops. Onto Neudorf Road – home to Thorvald Cheese. This is a chance to talk with the cheesemaker and taste some vintage cheese. At Neudorf Mushrooms you can find out about the secret life of fungi then travel to the spectacular Neudorf Olives for a wonderful view of their grove while tasting new olive oils.

Michael MacMillan is a gallery offering so much – bronze sculpture, French oak homeware and photography. And coffee Onwards to Donna & Andrew at Terra Nova Alpacas where you will have the opportunity to visit the baby alpacas as well as view and purchase handcrafted garments and knitting yarn made from their luxurious fleece.

So much glorious wine comes from the Moutere and this is the opening weekend for the Flaxmore Vineyards cellar door. Sitting on top of the ridge you’ll have a memorable view across to the mountains.At Himmelsfeld Beth will be pouring some aged wines and at Neudorf Vineyards Madamselle Crepe will be making crepes using artisans' produce – cheese from Thorvald, mushrooms from Neudorf and berry conserves from The Old Post Office – sit in the Neudorf garden and enjoy the 2019 wines.

It’s a really, really interesting day in the country and a perfect start to the warmer weather. Visit the Artisans from 11 am until 4 pm.

