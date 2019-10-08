Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Forensic toxicology conference secured for Auckland

Tuesday, 8 October 2019, 1:02 pm
Press Release: ATEED

Auckland on winning streak with forensic toxicology conference secured for the region

Coming to New Zealand for the first time, the world’s top forensic toxicology scientists will meet in Auckland for the 61st Annual Meeting and Congress of the International Association of Forensic Toxicologists in 2023.

The five-day meeting and congress is expected to attract 650 delegates to exchange knowledge, research and trends in modern forensic toxicology.

It will be held at the New Zealand International Convention Centre and is expected to deliver $1.28 million in visitor spend and generate 3140 visitor nights.

Auckland Convention Bureau (ACB), a division of Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) helped secure the winning bid for New Zealand, working in partnership with the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR).

John Bone, ESR’s General Manager Forensic says the help from ACB and Tourism New Zealand (TNZ) was integral in winning the right to host the prestigious conference.

“It’s an honour to bring the conference to Auckland for the first time and to have the opportunity to host some of the world’s greatest scientific minds.

“We are looking forward to showcasing ESR and Auckland to toxicologists from around the globe.”


Head of ACB, Anna Hayward, says: “This is a great outcome for New Zealand’s scientific community to have this congress held in Auckland and further supports our reputation as a leading business events destination.”

The win comes after a successful month for ACB having secured four conferences for 2021 with a combined estimated tourism spend of $2.4 million.

Anna Hayward added: “The benefits of Auckland being successful in attracting these international conferences are far-reaching. In addition to the economic value that comes with them, they bring people together to exchange ideas, build new relationships, and can build legacies that benefit our community.”

Global Manager Business Events at TNZ, Anna Fennessy says: “Conferences like this deliver long-term benefits to New Zealand and our people. The knowledge sharing that occurs at conferences like this contributes to the growth of local sectors and this benefits all New Zealanders for years to come.”

NOTES TO EDITOR

TNZ manages the Conference Assistance Programme which provides support for anyone considering hosting an international conference in New Zealand.
ESR is New Zealand’s Crown Research Institute specialising in science relating to people and communities.
ESR’s science helps to safeguard people’s health, provides expert forensic analysis to the justice system, protects New Zealand’s food-based economy, and improves the health of our water and natural environment.

