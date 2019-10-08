Forestry fatality in Pohangina
Tuesday, 8 October 2019, 5:23 pm
Press Release: WorkSafe NZ
WorkSafe has been notified of a forestry fatality that
occurred in Pohangina this afternoon. We understand the
victim was fatally injured after becoming pinned between two
trees. We have opened an investigation and therefore are
unable to provide further
comment.
