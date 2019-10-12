Progress Results Horowhenua District Council
Progress Results indicate a new Mayor and four new
Councillors at Horowhenua District
Council
Early results have revealed Horowhenua District residents voted Bernie Wanden as Mayor and four new Councillors.
The Progress Results are all votes received by electionz.com in Christchurch by 12 noon on Saturday 12 October 2019.
Voting didn’t close until 12 noon on Saturday 12 October, therefore provisional results including the final votes, will be available Sunday or Monday with the final checked and authenticated results declared on Thursday 17 October.
The Progress Results for Horowhenua District Council and Foxton Community Board are below. Please note these reflect 95% of the vote and therefore some of the results below may change.
Horowhenua District Mayor Bernie Wanden
Kerekere Ward
David Allan
Ross Brannigan
Miranui Ward Robert Ketu
Levin Ward
Victoria Kaye-Simmons
Jo Mason
Sam Jennings
Piri-Hira Tukapua
Todd Isaacs
Waiopehu Ward
Wayne Bishop
Christine Mitchell
Foxton Community Board
Tricia Metcalf
David Roache
Ngaire Newland
John Girling
Trevor Chambers
Early counting points towards Horowhenua having a higher voter turnout compared to previous years.
For more information, including the full results please visit Council’s website www.horowhenua.govt.nz