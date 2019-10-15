Crash - SH 29, Lower Kaimai

Emergency services are responding to a crash on State Highway 29, Lower Kaimai, in Western Bay of Plenty.

The crash occurred at 7.40pm.

Initial indications are that a single vehicle crashed off the road into the Wairoa River and is submerged in the water.

One person is out of the car and is reported to have moderate injuries.

A second person is believed to still be in the car.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

