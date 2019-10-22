Firearms collection events in Twizel and Timaru this weekend

With less than two months to go, time is running out for firearms holders to hand-in their prohibited firearms and parts.

For those in Twizel and Timaru, there will be two collection events this weekend.

One will be held on Saturday 26 October at the Twizel Event Centre from 10am-2pm and the other on Sunday 27 October at the West End Hall in Timaru from 10am-2pm.

Police-run collection events are just one way of participating in the amnesty and buy-back.

Other options include hand-ins at approved dealers, bulk pick-ups if you have more than 10 firearms and/or 50 parts, or handing in to a Police station.

For those wishing to hand in at a dealer, there are 41 dealers currently available to receive prohibited firearms as part of the amnesty and buy-back.

There is also the option of having some prohibited firearms modified and a list of Police-approved gunsmiths is also available on the Police website.

For more information, or to seek help with the process, please go to www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.

