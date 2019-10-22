Firearms collection events in Twizel and Timaru this weekend
Tuesday, 22 October 2019, 3:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
With less than two months to go, time is running out for
firearms holders to hand-in their prohibited firearms and
parts.
For those in Twizel and Timaru, there will be two
collection events this weekend.
One will be held on
Saturday 26 October at the Twizel Event Centre from 10am-2pm
and the other on Sunday 27 October at the West End Hall in
Timaru from 10am-2pm.
Police-run collection events are
just one way of participating in the amnesty and
buy-back.
Other options include hand-ins at approved dealers, bulk pick-ups if you have more
than 10 firearms and/or 50 parts, or handing in to a Police
station.
For those wishing to hand in at a dealer, there
are 41 dealers currently available to receive prohibited
firearms as part of the amnesty and buy-back.
There is
also the option of having some prohibited firearms modified
and a list of Police-approved gunsmiths is also available on
the Police website.
For more information, or to seek help
with the process, please go to www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.
ENDS
