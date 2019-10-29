Update on the fire at the NZ International Convention Centre



Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Please attribute to Region Manager Ron Devlin



We scaled back our presence at the New Zealand International Convention Centre over the weekend.

There are now two trucks present at the site.

Our last flare-up occurred at about 6 pm last night (28 October).

The investigation continued throughout the long weekend and is still ongoing. It includes mapping the affected areas and following up on enquiries.

Representatives from 10 different organisations including police, insurers and other government agencies have been conducting a cooperative investigation.

The weather has been favourable to us over the weekend, allowing our teams to examine the roof area in baskets suspended by cranes.

The significant damage to the roof has been hampering efforts to access it.

Fletcher Construction has been assisting in providing resources including large cranes for accessing and examining the scene.

It isn’t yet known how long the investigation will take.

