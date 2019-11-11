Glenhope, SH6, Tasman District, closure continuing

Road crews working for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency have been busy since Sunday clearing large slips and ensuring vehicles and drivers were safe on State Highway 6, the Kohatu-Kawatiri highway, north of Murchison.

“All stranded vehicles, caught between slips last night, were safely removed earlier today,” says Andrew James, System Manager for the Transport Agency. Road users were all accounted for and safe throughout.

The detour for SH6 via St Arnaud, SH63, and Kikiwa, via Korere-Tophouse Road, is suitable for all vehicles including heavy vehicles. It adds between 15 and 20 minutes to the journey.

“The slips fed by three separate creeks leading into the area have caused road and roadside barrier damage, damaged the highway seal and culverts also need to be cleared,” says Mr James.

Although it had stopped raining today, it was unlikely the highway will reopen until mid-week at the earliest, given the extent of repairs needed over a relatively short area of highway.

Emergency vehicles would be provided access.

The Transport Agency advises all road users on SH6 in Tasman District, south of Nelson, to build in extra time and be aware the detour may also have short areas of one lane as smaller slips from the weekend rain are cleared.

© Scoop Media

