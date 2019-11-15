Police seek 41-year-old Shannon Hoani Martin

Wairarapa Police are seeking 41-year-old Shannon Hoani Martin who has a warrant to arrest for aggravated robbery.

He is believed to be in the lower North Island.

Martin is described as having a large build, and is around 177cm tall.

He also has very distinctive facial tattoos, however, he has been known to cover them up with make-up.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached, if you see him then please call 111 immediately.

If you do know of Martin’s whereabouts please contact Police on 111, or anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 191110/7013.

You can also view this release, including any additional images, online at: http://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/police-seek-41-year-old-shannon-hoani-martin

ends

© Scoop Media

