Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Field Day Season Calls for Field Day Specials with Farmgard

Friday, 31 May 2019, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Farmgard

Field Day season is almost upon us. It’s the time when busy farmers have to push aside their hectic schedule and head off the farm in search of the next bargain. What if you didn’t have to leave your property at all?

Farmgard understands just how busy the average farmer is. If they’re not active in the milking shed, they’re sowing crops, harvesting them, performing maintenance, or looking after their stock. Even though Field Day specials are something that farmers love to take advantage of, they often don’t have the time to attend the significant Field Day events around the country.

Field Days, also referred to as “Fieldays”, are special events that the whole family get to enjoy. There are food vendors, market stalls, business sites, and an abundance of agricultural displays as well. While many farmers would love nothing more than to wander around each stall, they lack the time. Farmgard is making it easier than ever before to get those Field Day bargains.

Farmgard Director Scott Capper says Farmgard is proud to launch a “Stay on the Farm” mega special which is valid for the month of June.

“In June, we are offering selected cultivation and farm machinery with a zero percent finance interest rate over three years with 36 monthly payments. You don’t need to hunt us down at a Fieldays site; we’ll make it happen off-site.”

Power harrows, offset disks, grader blades, and general mulchers are all part of this significant savings scheme – letting you get back to your farm work with brand new equipment.



Terms and conditions apply, so get in touch with your local Farmgard dealer to find out more. Phone 0800 FARMGARD to secure the Stay on the Farm mega special today and to learn more about the lending criteria.

About Farmgard

Farmgard is a farm machinery importer and distributor operating throughout New Zealand. For over four decades, they have been a go-to company for parts, advice, maintenance requirements, and new equipment. They are proud to be able to help many different industries with their machinery needs, including agriculture, horticulture, viticulture, general and civil contractors, and farmers.


ENDS


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Farmgard on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LVRs Remain For Now: RBNZ's Orr Sees 'Resilient' Financial System

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is less concerned about housing loans but is still fretting about a third of dairy debt and is also flagging the rapid growth in lending to the horticulture sector. More>>

ALSO:

Robertson Speech: Budget Sees Wider Debt Target

"New Zealand is well positioned to face this instability and uncertainty, but we are not immune from its impacts. Growth rates are set to be lower than we have seen in recent years..." More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Spark Warned Of Broadband Price Rise

The warning follows an investigation into representations Spark made on its website and in emails in August and September 2018, notifying in-contract customers receiving its copper-based broadband service of its decision to increase the price by $5 a month. More>>

Law Commission: Resist Rushing To New “Deepfake” Law

Artificial intelligence techniques can create massive volumes of fake audio, images and video that is incredibly convincing and near-impossible to detect... While it is tempting to respond with new law, the study finds that the long list of current legislation covering the issues may be sufficient. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 