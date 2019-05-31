Field Day Season Calls for Field Day Specials with Farmgard

Field Day season is almost upon us. It’s the time when busy farmers have to push aside their hectic schedule and head off the farm in search of the next bargain. What if you didn’t have to leave your property at all?

Farmgard understands just how busy the average farmer is. If they’re not active in the milking shed, they’re sowing crops, harvesting them, performing maintenance, or looking after their stock. Even though Field Day specials are something that farmers love to take advantage of, they often don’t have the time to attend the significant Field Day events around the country.

Field Days, also referred to as “Fieldays”, are special events that the whole family get to enjoy. There are food vendors, market stalls, business sites, and an abundance of agricultural displays as well. While many farmers would love nothing more than to wander around each stall, they lack the time. Farmgard is making it easier than ever before to get those Field Day bargains.

Farmgard Director Scott Capper says Farmgard is proud to launch a “Stay on the Farm” mega special which is valid for the month of June.

“In June, we are offering selected cultivation and farm machinery with a zero percent finance interest rate over three years with 36 monthly payments. You don’t need to hunt us down at a Fieldays site; we’ll make it happen off-site.”

Power harrows, offset disks, grader blades, and general mulchers are all part of this significant savings scheme – letting you get back to your farm work with brand new equipment.







Terms and conditions apply, so get in touch with your local Farmgard dealer to find out more. Phone 0800 FARMGARD to secure the Stay on the Farm mega special today and to learn more about the lending criteria.

