First Application Of New MetService Wind Speed Data At Counties Energy And ClimSystems Climate Risk Workshop

MetService’s new historical hindcast extreme wind speed dataset is helping Counties Energy plan for climate risks to its business and operations. Hamilton-based climate data provider ClimSystems on 4 September 2024 collaborated with Counties Energy for three workshop sessions at the lines company’s Pukekohe headquarters. Using robust baseline data from MetService, ClimSystems provided Counties Energy with climate models covering wind speeds, temperature, rainfall, and sea level rise.

Counties Energy General Manager Network Paul Blue said planning for the effects of climate change now is essential to ensure a robust and reliable network for the region into the future.

“The workshops with ClimSystems have been invaluable in deepening our understanding of the risks associated with climate change. With their insights, we’re strengthening our proactive plans to future-proof our network and build resilience for our community.”

ClimSystems’s climate models have shown a consistent increase in extreme weather events over the next 50 years owing to climate change. Utility providers such as Counties Energy are looking into early adaptation to minimise service disruptions to customers and reduce financial loss. Along with the data and models, ClimSystems’s Managing Director Dr Peter Urich and Chief Climate Scientist Dr Yinpeng Li also provided advice based on their extensive on-the-ground experience with global climate mitigation projects. Accompanying them was long-time associate Tihau Bishop, who guided Counties Energy employees with advice from his career as a Civil Engineer across Aotearoa New Zealand.

"ClimSystems always learns from end users of our climate hazard information,” says ClimSystems’s Managing Director Dr Peter Urich. “Our engagement with staff from different departments of the Counties Energy organisation in these workshop sessions elicited a wide range of insights on how climate currently affects, and could affect, their infrastructure and operations. We look forward to continued engagement with the staff at Counties Energy as they strive to enhance their resilience."

