Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Stunning McLaren sportscar comes with property

Sunday, 9 June 2019, 9:31 am
Press Release: Century 21 Real Estate

An eight-hectare property in North Auckland is for sale, and it comes with something extra special. The lucky new property owner will get a volcanic orange MP4-12C McLaren sportscar for free!

“We thought we’d really push the boundaries on this one. The property already has tonnes of great features, but we suspect throwing in the vendor’s McLaren will well and truly seal the deal,” says Liam Collett - owner of Century 21 Collett Realty who’s marketing the property with colleague Donna a'Beckett.

The McLaren MP4-12C, later known simply as the McLaren 12C, is a sportscar designed and manufactured by McLaren Automotive. It is powered by a McLaren M838T 3.8L (3,799 cc) twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It has a top speed of approximately 333km.

The rural property at 25 Hull Road, Waitoki has an asking price of $2,760,000 (plus GST if applicable). Described as an ‘investor’s dream’, the property is currently returning over $2,500 a week.

“This is such an awesome property offering so much and can be viewed via appointment. Adding a complimentary McLaren without doubt makes it the most unique listing I’ve ever been part of over many years in real estate,” says Donna a’Beckett.

The property includes a beautifully designed three-bedroom Lockwood family home, an attractive minor dwelling, large sheds and mechanic’s workshop with roller doors, a lockable truck yard, horse stables, equestrian arena, and two ponds. Gravel races lead to paddocks on the 8.151-hectare property which also comes with six driveway access points – plus much more.



“We’re on a mission to absolutely smash it out of the ballpark. As part of the world’s largest real estate company, we’re determined to defy mediocrity and create extraordinary experiences. This is all about grabbing Century 21’s core values and taking things to an entirely new level. It’s a really exciting proposition,” says Liam Collett.

To view the listing and video of 25 Hull Road, Waitoki, please visit: https://www.century21.co.nz/property/residential/buy/nz/08/waitoki/463935

“Good on Collett Realty for coming up with this unique sales package! Liam Collett is a Century 21 young gun and one of New Zealand’s youngest real estate franchise owners, if not the youngest. Combined with Donna a’Beckett’s experience and sales success, I have no doubt this dream team will pull it off in style,” says Ryan Mitchell, National Manager of Century 21 New Zealand.

www.century21.co.nz


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Century 21 Real Estate on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Climate Summary: 4th Warmnest Autumn, 3rd Warmest May On Record

May temperatures were above average or well above average across the entire country, with the most unusually warm temperatures in the South Island. More>>

10-Month Crown Accounts: Tax Revenue Above Forecasts (So Far)

Core Crown tax revenue of $71.1 billion was $2.3 billion (3.3%) above forecast. Within this, other individuals tax was $0.9 billion (24.1%) above forecast, corporate tax $0.6 billion (4.8%) and GST $0.5 billion (2.6%) above forecast. More>>

ALSO:

Accommodation, Energy Use, Screen Industry, ISPs: Four Surveys To End

The surveys will cease because Stats NZ is under significant cost pressures and is no longer able to run them based on present funding. Some of these surveys were run in consultation, and with funding, from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. More>>

ALSO:

'Kiwi Act' Categories: Foreign Minister Welcomes Better US Visa Access

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has welcomed US State Department confirmation that New Zealanders will be able to apply for multiple-entry business visas from next week. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 