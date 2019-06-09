Stunning McLaren sportscar comes with property

An eight-hectare property in North Auckland is for sale, and it comes with something extra special. The lucky new property owner will get a volcanic orange MP4-12C McLaren sportscar for free!

“We thought we’d really push the boundaries on this one. The property already has tonnes of great features, but we suspect throwing in the vendor’s McLaren will well and truly seal the deal,” says Liam Collett - owner of Century 21 Collett Realty who’s marketing the property with colleague Donna a'Beckett.

The McLaren MP4-12C, later known simply as the McLaren 12C, is a sportscar designed and manufactured by McLaren Automotive. It is powered by a McLaren M838T 3.8L (3,799 cc) twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It has a top speed of approximately 333km.

The rural property at 25 Hull Road, Waitoki has an asking price of $2,760,000 (plus GST if applicable). Described as an ‘investor’s dream’, the property is currently returning over $2,500 a week.

“This is such an awesome property offering so much and can be viewed via appointment. Adding a complimentary McLaren without doubt makes it the most unique listing I’ve ever been part of over many years in real estate,” says Donna a’Beckett.

The property includes a beautifully designed three-bedroom Lockwood family home, an attractive minor dwelling, large sheds and mechanic’s workshop with roller doors, a lockable truck yard, horse stables, equestrian arena, and two ponds. Gravel races lead to paddocks on the 8.151-hectare property which also comes with six driveway access points – plus much more.







“We’re on a mission to absolutely smash it out of the ballpark. As part of the world’s largest real estate company, we’re determined to defy mediocrity and create extraordinary experiences. This is all about grabbing Century 21’s core values and taking things to an entirely new level. It’s a really exciting proposition,” says Liam Collett.

To view the listing and video of 25 Hull Road, Waitoki, please visit: https://www.century21.co.nz/property/residential/buy/nz/08/waitoki/463935

“Good on Collett Realty for coming up with this unique sales package! Liam Collett is a Century 21 young gun and one of New Zealand’s youngest real estate franchise owners, if not the youngest. Combined with Donna a’Beckett’s experience and sales success, I have no doubt this dream team will pull it off in style,” says Ryan Mitchell, National Manager of Century 21 New Zealand.

