Accelerated Growth Confirms Kiwis Want Fair Real Estate Fees

Friday, 14 June 2019, 1:04 pm
Wellington, 14 June 2019 - A 77% increase in sales, 84% increase in revenue and a 75% increase in franchises underpins an extremely strong 12 months of growth for Tall Poppy Real Estate, as it looks to expand franchises to 33 around New Zealand over the next year.

Tall Poppy is preparing to celebrate its seventh birthday and is gaining momentum - attracting large numbers of agents from traditional real estate companies and gaining market share in the regions it operates in, it’s now one of the fastest growing real estate companies in New Zealand.

Michael Seymour, Co-Owner and Director of Tall Poppy, says they’re focused on growing the sales team to more than 200, and franchises from 21 to 33 in the next year

“Our annual sales, company footprint and the number of franchises is growing for one simple reason - there’s a definite shift happening. We’re no longer the new players in the market, we’re delivering results and gaining market share.

“We do this by operating differently to the traditional real estate model – we keep overheads low and only have one central office to keep costs down. We keep across the latest technology developments to ensure we work smarter and we pass these savings on. We don’t need to charge excessively to achieve outstanding results for our vendors”.

Sam McIntyre, Tall Poppy Co-Owner and Director, says fair fees doesn’t mean a lower level of service. Independent Customer Satisfaction Surveys show 99.8% of customers are happy with their experience.



“We’ve saved Kiwis more than $35 million in real estate fees. This is money they’re using to pay their mortgages off, buy a bigger home or to put away for their retirement - it doesn’t need to go into the pockets of real estate companies and salespeople. We can do a better job for much less. Our goal is to offer the absolute best in service while offering the fairest fees in the market,” says Sam McIntyre.

Tall Poppy is growing its presence across the South Island, represented in Christchurch, North Canterbury, Central Otago, Blenheim, Picton and Invercargill. It’s also going from strength to strength in the Bay of Plenty region, with new franchises in Bethlehem and Central Tauranga.

About Tall Poppy
Tall Poppy is a New Zealand Real Estate Agency, headquartered on the Kāpiti Coast, north of Wellington. Founded in 2012, it operates throughout New Zealand and has saved New Zealanders more than $35 million in fees. It is working to create a fairer real estate industry for all Kiwis and prides itself in being an active member of the communities in which it operates. It plans to be available in all regions of New Zealand by the end of 2020.

