Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ERA Decision Sets Wage Rates Above Market Levels

Monday, 24 June 2019, 7:52 pm
Press Release: Retail NZ

ERA DECISION SETS WAGE RATES ABOVE MARKET LEVELS

Retail NZ says that the Employment Relations Authority has set wage rates above local market levels in a case between First Union and Jack’s Hardware Ltd of Dunedin.

“It’s great news that years of uncertainty about wage rates at Jack’s Hardware have now been resolved, but wage rates imposed by the Authority appear to be out of kilter with market rates for equivalent businesses in Dunedin,” Greg Harford, Retail NZ Chief Executive said today. “The Authority has ordered that the minimum rate to be paid for staff with no experience will be $19 an hour, $1.30 an hour more than the legal minimum wage, and $1 more than the median wage paid for entry level sales staff in heartland South Island regions.

“While both the Union and the employer are hailing today’s decision as a fair compromise, the rates set are higher than those being paid by comparable companies in the regional South Island market. When setting rates, all parties need to make sure that they are taking individual circumstances into account and that any comparisons made between businesses are comparing like for like. It is hard, for example, to compare wage rates paid by a small local store to those paid a large regional business, and it’s hard to compare a large regional business to a national or multinational chain.

“Across the retail sector, employers are keen to ensure that their staff are paid well, in order to retain and attract the best talent. However, the average net margin in retail is just 3.7 per cent, so wage increases need to be paid for either by increased sales or increased productivity. Additionally, there is a wide variation in regional pay rates, reflecting the cost of living in different regional centres. Retail NZ encourages employers and employees to negotiate wage rates that take these factors into account, as well as the individual circumstances of each business.”



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Retail NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Conduct Review Response: Banks Commit To Removing Sales Incentives

The FMA and Reserve Bank of New Zealand said today that all banks had committed to remove sales incentives from frontline staff and their managers. More>>

Consumer Report: Insurance Market Complaints And Uncertainty

Consumers are paying more than ever for insurance but they’re not getting a fair deal, Consumer NZ’s latest report on the industry shows. More>>

ALSO:

Workers “Blind-Sided”: Sanford Processing Restructure Plan

Up to 30 jobs – almost half Sanford’s Bluff workforce - could be lost if the proposal to move white-fish processing to Timaru goes ahead. More>>

up arrow"Steady": GDP Up 0.6 Percent In March Quarter

“Construction was the main contributor to GDP growth this quarter, rising 3.7 percent, on top of a 2.2 percent increase in the previous quarter,” national accounts senior manager Gary Dunnet said. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Wild West Banking Culture

David Hisco’s nine year stint as CEO of the ANZ bank (while his expense claim eccentricities went by unbothered by board oversight) has been a weird echo of the nine years of social neglect by the previous National government... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 