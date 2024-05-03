The Vicar's Son Gin Wins Gold At 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Auckland’s Vicar’s Son Gin wins Gold at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Awards.

Boutique gin distiller Vicar’s Son Gin has won Gold at this year’s San Francisco World Spirits Awards, the largest and most prestigious in the world.

They are the highest placed New Zealand distillery at this year’s competition and the only New Zealand distillery to be awarded Gold this year.

The winning Gin is named Saint George after their beloved Greyhound who died of bone cancer in late 2022. 25% of the revenue from each bottle sale will be donated to Animal Welfare in George’s memory.

This follows their trophy win for Best Contemporary Gin with “The Good Place” at the Australian Gin Awards in 2023. Where for the first time a New Zealand Distillery won a Trophy in this premier Australian competition. The Contemporary Class was the largest class in the competition with approximately 200 entries.

In 2022 they won Best Contemporary or Navy Gin with “The Holy Spirit Navy Strength” at the New Zealand Spirits Awards. They were also awarded a record 5 Gold Medals for their Gins.

Vicar’s Son Gin is believed to be the smallest grain to glass distillery in the world. Each batch is made from scratch from barley and then distilled to a maximum of nine bottles.

The winning gin was created by Lucie Hrdina and distilled by her partner, Stewart Martel. They are co-founders of the distillery, located in their garage in Point Chevalier, Auckland.

Stewart said: “We didn’t want to start selling Saint George till we knew we had a good one so waited for the results from San Francisco – the wait was worthwhile”.

Vicar’s Son Gin has been operating for only four years and in that time has accumulated nine gold medals and two Best in Class trophies. The couple’s goal for the business is to be considered by their customers to be the best gin they have ever tasted.

The gin can be purchased online at www.vicarsson.co.nz

