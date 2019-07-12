Relationship Unlimited signs partnership with Chargebee

Relationship Unlimited signs partnership agreement with Chargebee

Relationship Unlimited announced today a new partnership with Chargebee, a market leading enterprise-class subscription management platform for SaaS and eCommerce businesses.

The partnership with Chargebee will allow Relationship Unlimited to successfully strengthen their offering to clients in the "subscription economy".

Relationship Unlimited are specialists in building and supporting world-class solutions on the Salesforce platform, making customised Salesforce solutions and integrations easy and cost effective for New Zealand businesses.

"We are delighted to partner with Chargebee and excited about the opportunities that this partnership will provide for our customers," says Clay Nelson, CEO of Relationship Unlimited.

"Subscription businesses like Netflix and Spotify have revolutionised the way we consume content. Our partnership with Chargebee means we can now power-up our customers and enhance their subscription offerings and customer experience at a fair price."

According to Chargebee’s Eric Chan, the partnership with Relationship Unlimited is a logical one given their deep experience over many years providing highly successful customised, integration solutions for the Salesforce platform.

"Managing subscription-based business is complex, as customer demands are dynamic and businesses need agility to respond to these requests in real-time. Globally, we seek partners that understand this and add value when integrating Chargebee solutions for their customers."

"We’re confident our partnership with Relationship Unlimited will help New Zealand based subscription businesses more successfully reach a global market and scale confidently," says Chan.

© Scoop Media

