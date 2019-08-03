Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Law Site Names Second Judge on Judicial Yachting Trip

Saturday, 3 August 2019, 11:47 am
Press Release: LawFuel

LawFuel.com - Law news site LawFuel has identified retired High Court Judge Sir Tony Randerson QC, the longest serving Court of Appeal Judge in New Zealand, as the second judge on the yachting trip that lead to a Supreme Court application to set aside a judgment in favour of former Conservative Party leader Colin Craig.

LawFuel's article, "The Judicial FIshing Expedition" said that a number of senior legal figures had criticised the decision by Sir Terence Arnold to go n the yachting trip with his former partner and the Queens' Counsel appearing on the appeal for Craig, which was yet to be delivered.

The week-long trip with the judges fell between the appeal hearing in September 2018, and judgment being issued, and was disclosed to Williams and his lawyers beforehand. Many legal figures believed the trip disclosed a serious lack of judgment on the part of the QC and the sitting Judge, Sir Terence Arnold.

As one barrister wrote: ". . for so long as they all sit and hear cases where their old business partners appear as counsel in front of
them to argue, it will all continue along bordering somewhere between a French farce and charades."

The Supreme Court rejected the request to have the judgment, which fell 3-2 in favour of Colin Craig, saying that Stephen Mills' seeking of consent was enough to dispel any question of bias or prejudice to the case for Jordan Williams.



Mr Williams and his legal team thought they had no choice but to consent to the trip and regardless of their consent, neither the trip nor the seeking of consent should have been made.
See the article here: https://www.lawfuel.com/blog/the-judicial-fishing-expedition-on-what-planet-is-that-okay/

About LawFuel - LawFuel has a global legal audience and is one of the first law news curation sites on the Net having been published since 2001.

