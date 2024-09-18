RBNZ Releases Updated Financial Stability Indicators

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua has refreshed its chart pack of Financial Stability Indicators that help to inform its assessment of financial stability risks.

As outlined in its Memorandum of Understanding with the Minister of Finance, the RBNZ is committed to transparency in its risk assessment framework, including by providing the indicators that guide its macro-prudential policy settings.

“We have been publishing the Financial Stability Indicators for some time, with this update designed to provide a more comprehensive view into the indicators we look at when assessing risks,” Director of Financial Stability Assessment & Strategy Kerry Watt says.

The updated indicators feature data on:

Households;

The housing market;

Businesses and agriculture;

The resilience of Banks and Non-Bank Deposit Takers; and

Liquidity, funding and financial markets.

“The additions offer enhanced insights into recent developments, helping to give people a better understanding of the current economic landscape,” Mr Watt says.

These indicators will be updated monthly on the RBNZ website, providing New Zealanders with the most current information.

