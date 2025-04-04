Recall Of Pams Afghan Oat Baked Bars Due To Foreign Matter (Metal)

Photo/Supplied

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) is supporting Foodstuffs Own Brands Limited in its recall of Pams brand Afghan Oat Baked Bars as the product may contain foreign matter (metal).

“The concern with these oat bars is that some metal from manufacturing equipment may have got into the product during the production process,” says NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

“If you have any Pams brand Afghan Oat Baked Bars with Batch L5017 and a Best Before of 16/01/2026 don’t eat it. You can return it to the place of purchase for a refund. If that’s not possible, throw it out.”

The affected products are sold at Four Square, Gilmours, New World, Pak’nSave, Social Supermarket and Trents nationwide.

The products have been removed from store shelves and have not been exported.

Visit NZFS’s recall page for up-to-date information and a photograph of the affected product: https://www.mpi.govt.nz/food-safety-home/food-recalls-and-complaints/recalled-food-products/pams-brand-afghan-oat-baked-bars/

New Zealand Food Safety has not received any notifications of associated injury.

“As is our usual practice, NZFS will work with Foodstuffs Own Brands Limited to understand how this happened and prevent its recurrence,” says Mr Arbuckle.

The vast majority of food sold in New Zealand is safe, but sometimes problems can occur. Help keep yourself and your family safe by subscribing to our recall alerts. Information on how to subscribe is on the NZFS food recall page.

For more information, contact New Zealand Food Safety’s media team at media@mpi.govt.nz

