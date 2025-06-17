Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
The Current State Of Housing In Aotearoa New Zealand

Tuesday, 17 June 2025, 1:15 pm
Press Release: Stats NZ

Housing in New Zealand's cities is changing, with an increase in housing density, and more multi-unit homes. Home ownership has increased, however housing affordability is still an issue for many households, according to a report released by Stats NZ today.

Housing in Aotearoa New Zealand: 2025 brings together information from official and government administrative statistics to describe how housing intersects with people. It is an update of Housing in Aotearoa: 2020 and has updates to time series and new data sources, including aspects of housing not previously covered.

In the June 2024 year, the average annual housing costs for a New Zealand household increased 31 percent, compared with the June 2020 year, while average disposable income increased 24 percent over the same period.

Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
