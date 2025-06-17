Go Media Launches New Side Hustle With TrackSide

Go Media has unveiled its newest transit media format, TrackSide – a 5.5 metre uninterrupted advertising space located below the windows and between the doors on the outside of train carriages on both sides.

Launched across Wellington’s train network, TrackSide is already turning heads, with Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington, the first brand to jump onboard.

(Photo/Supplied)

“This bold new format delivers high-impact creative in an environment with massive reach, cost-effective production, and long dwell times,” says Go Media Group Sales Manager Craig Strachan.

"TrackSide is all about presence – uninterrupted space that sits right in the commuter’s line of sight.

"When you combine TrackSide with bulkhead placements inside the carriages, advertisers are reaching both entering passengers and those seated for the journey. It’s an ideal format for building brand awareness, delivering messages that stick and the ability to engage with commuters during long commute times"

The creative from Victoria University appears across both outside and inside the trains, ensuring full coverage and messaging that hits at both entry and dwell stages of the commuter journey.

“In a competitive and fast-moving environment, it’s crucial we meet future students where they are – and often, that’s on the move. The TrackSide format gives us an unmissable presence across the capital’s transport network, helping reinforce our connection to Wellington and keep Victoria University of Wellington front of mind,” says Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington Associate Director of Marketing Kate Baker.

“The need to stand out when engaging with potential students has become more imperative within the current landscape. The sea of messages aimed at this audience is constantly growing, meaning we are always looking at new and innovative ways to connect, we recognised that our Wellington future students are a significant portion of enrolments, so being part of the TrackSide launch felt like the perfect fit – the format is bold, visible, and puts us right in front of thousands of potential students" says MBM Business Director Kaitlin Mitchell who arranged the activation.

The TrackSide format provides a cost-effective platform for on-train advertisements that were previously restricted to full and partial wraps printed directly onto carriages. While full wraps are still available, TrackSide will be a more accessible option for a wider range of organisations.

“The reach for this media is huge,” says Strachan.

“Wellingtonians are among the country’s most dedicated train commuters, taking over 900,000 train trips every month - the highest per capita usage in Aotearoa. More than three-quarters of passengers use the network to commute daily, making it a key channel for reaching people on the move.

“With long average journey times and high repeat travel, the train environment offers advertisers extended dwell time and consistent exposure to a captive and engaged audience - including students, professionals, and everyday commuters across the region.”

TrackSide joins other recent transit-oriented media innovations from Go Media including A0 Hero, a mobile reimagining of the iconic A0-sized street poster format on the roadside panels of Wellington’s double-decker buses, and the trial of a new digital advertising format inside the region’s buses in partnership with Greater Wellington Regional Council.

