Zenno Astronautics, Wellington UniVentures & Paihau-Robinson Research Institute Form Collaborative Partnership For Space

Zenno Astronautics co-founders Sebastian Wieczorek (CIO & Head of Product) and Max Arshavsky (CEO) with Dr Reuben Brown (COO), and Erica Lloyd (CRO). (Photo/Supplied)

Zenno Astronautics, Wellington UniVentures, and Paihau—Robinson Research Institute have formalised a collaborative partnership to advance the development of superconducting magnet technologies for space, and further strengthen New Zealand’s position as the global centre in this critical field.

This collaboration marks a major step forward for New Zealand’s sovereign space capabilities. It brings together Zenno’s industry-first invention and commercialisation of superconducting systems for space, Wellington UniVentures’ expertise in research translation, and Paihau—Robinson Research Institute’s globally recognised leadership in high-temperature superconductivity and applied electromagnetics.

Together, the three organisations represent a significant opportunity for New Zealand to advance superconducting space technologies with a wide range of applications.

Zenno is building core technologies that underpin in-orbit mobility and advanced space operations and is a leading IP holder, with patents awarded for conduction cooled superconducting magnets in space in New Zealand and worldwide. In December 2023, Zenno became the first company in the world to launch a superconducting magnet to space, marking a major step in the deployment of superconducting hardware in orbit.

Max Arshavsky, CEO of Zenno Astronautics, said, "At Zenno, we're focused on building technologies that are simple, reliable, and highly scalable, creating a foundation the space industry can thrive on. Our goal is to develop systems that reduce the industry's dependence on Earth-based resources, such as onboard fuel or traditional radiation shielding. Superconductors offer transformative potential in addressing these challenges and have the promise to become one of the core pillars of space infrastructure in the years ahead.

“Robinson Research Institute is a world-leading superconductivity research institute. I’m genuinely excited about the opportunity to work with this level of capability and deep expertise. It represents a tremendous win for New Zealand, placing us firmly on the global stage as a leader in space-based superconducting applications,” Arshavsky added.

The world’s first superconducting product designed for space. A three-axis magnetic actuator, Z01 enables precise, propellantless spacecraft positioning and unlocks advanced capabilities such as electromagnetic formation flight. (Photo/Supplied)

Pierre Malou, CEO of Wellington UniVentures, said, “This development highlights the critical role that deep tech research and commercial collaboration play in solving complex challenges in the space sector. Robinson Research Institute’s superconducting research is internationally recognised, and we’re excited to be part of a collaboration that enables these capabilities to reach practical application.”

Professor Nick Long, Director, Paihau—Robinson Research Institute, added: “We see this as an exciting opportunity to contribute to New Zealand’s space industry ambitions by working together to solve some of the most difficult problems of using superconductors for space operations.”

Strategic National Value

This partnership supports New Zealand’s ambitions to grow a sovereign, high-tech space industry, delivering commercial, scientific, and strategic value. It aligns with national priorities around advanced manufacturing, research commercialisation, and global innovation leadership.

