REINZ Announces New Chief Executive

REINZ New CE Lizzy Ryley (Photo/Supplied)

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lizzy Ryley as its new Chief Executive.

Lizzy brings a strong track record of leadership across customer engagement, data insights and membership-based organisations. REINZ Chair Kevin Jenkins says the Board is thrilled to welcome a senior executive of Lizzy’s calibre to the organisation at a time of growing opportunity in the sector.

“Lizzy brings a deep understanding of how to create meaningful value for members, supported by innovation, insight, and operational excellence,” says Jenkins. “Her experience leading complex organisations, both in New Zealand and overseas, made her a standout choice for this role.”

“In particular, her leadership at Flybuys through a period of transformation demonstrated a clear ability to modernise systems, drive engagement, and deliver strong results – all attributes that will support REINZ’s continued evolution.”

Ryley has previously held senior executive roles with Woolworths Group in both Australia and New Zealand, with a focus on marketing, loyalty, corporate social responsibility and data strategy. She also has experience in the UK with global FMCG and retail organisations, as well as in academic business leadership.

“REINZ has a proud history and a clear purpose in supporting a trusted, future-ready profession,” says Ryley. “I’m excited to be joining, and to help build on the work already underway.”

Ryley officially takes up the role today – Monday, 16 June 2025.

Kevin Jenkins also acknowledged the contribution of Acting Chief Executive Rowan Dixon.

“We are grateful to Rowan for stepping into the Acting CE role and continuing to steer REINZ with focus and maturity during this transition. That continuity has been important, and with Lizzy’s appointment, we are well-positioned to continue delivering for members at a time when green shoots are beginning to emerge in the market.”

