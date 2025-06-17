Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Start Free Trial

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

REINZ Announces New Chief Executive

Tuesday, 17 June 2025, 5:13 pm
Press Release: REINZ

REINZ New CE Lizzy Ryley (Photo/Supplied)

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lizzy Ryley as its new Chief Executive.

Lizzy brings a strong track record of leadership across customer engagement, data insights and membership-based organisations. REINZ Chair Kevin Jenkins says the Board is thrilled to welcome a senior executive of Lizzy’s calibre to the organisation at a time of growing opportunity in the sector.

“Lizzy brings a deep understanding of how to create meaningful value for members, supported by innovation, insight, and operational excellence,” says Jenkins. “Her experience leading complex organisations, both in New Zealand and overseas, made her a standout choice for this role.”

“In particular, her leadership at Flybuys through a period of transformation demonstrated a clear ability to modernise systems, drive engagement, and deliver strong results – all attributes that will support REINZ’s continued evolution.”

Ryley has previously held senior executive roles with Woolworths Group in both Australia and New Zealand, with a focus on marketing, loyalty, corporate social responsibility and data strategy. She also has experience in the UK with global FMCG and retail organisations, as well as in academic business leadership.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“REINZ has a proud history and a clear purpose in supporting a trusted, future-ready profession,” says Ryley. “I’m excited to be joining, and to help build on the work already underway.”

Ryley officially takes up the role today – Monday, 16 June 2025.

Kevin Jenkins also acknowledged the contribution of Acting Chief Executive Rowan Dixon.

“We are grateful to Rowan for stepping into the Acting CE role and continuing to steer REINZ with focus and maturity during this transition. That continuity has been important, and with Lizzy’s appointment, we are well-positioned to continue delivering for members at a time when green shoots are beginning to emerge in the market.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from REINZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 