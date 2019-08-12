Business leaders eager to build a better New Zealand

12 August, 2019

With the NBR Rich List released today and evidence mounting that wealthy individuals and families are becoming more generous as their fortunes grow, the Auckland Foundation is hoping inspiration from two of New Zealand’s most successful business leaders will help others design their own journeys of philanthropic impact.

Business and community leaders, fund managers, professional advisors and high-profile Kiwis will hear from Sir Stephen Tindall and John Hynds ONZM about how they turned their business success into community impact.

The lunchtime event hosted the donor service provider will be held at Auckland’s Northern Club and is expected to be filled to capacity.

Auckland Foundation CEO Mark Longbottom says Tindall and Hynds, both supporters of the foundation, have inspiring stories to tell and are playing an important role in empowering the next generation of business leaders who want to make an impact of their own.

“The wealth of New Zealanders of high net-worth is growing, and with that, so is their power to make a difference to our country, cities and communities.

“Getting generous Kiwis to talk about their generosity is often a challenge, as a nation we don’t tend to want to put their hands up and say: ‘look at what I’ve achieved’. We’ve been lucky to work with both Stephen and John and watch what they’ve achieved in our communities, and we’re also grateful they’re willing to share their stories.

“The more we talk about it, the more we can tap into the potential for even more giving by those with wealth."

About the Auckland Foundation:

Community Foundations operate under a model established over 100 years ago to create a way to make charitable activity easy and accessible for everyone. They specialise in taking care of all the administrative and compliance matters associated with charitable activity - removing duplication of effort and expense. And as a not-for-profit they do not seek to gain from anyone’s generosity.

Community Foundations are a ready-made solution to stop the unnecessary proliferation of more charitable entities, while at the same time making charitable giving more efficient and effective and channelling charitable passions to focus on the cause, not the administration.

As one of 17 community foundations in New Zealand, Auckland Foundation currently has 43 donor-advised funds under management.

For generous and passionate Kiwis who want to make a difference, we encourage them to contact their community foundation which they can find at www.nzcommunityfoundations.org.nz





