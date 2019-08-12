Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Business leaders eager to build a better New Zealand

Monday, 12 August 2019, 1:37 pm
Press Release: Auckland Foundation

MEDIA RELEASE

12 August, 2019

Business leaders eager to build a better New Zealand

With the NBR Rich List released today and evidence mounting that wealthy individuals and families are becoming more generous as their fortunes grow, the Auckland Foundation is hoping inspiration from two of New Zealand’s most successful business leaders will help others design their own journeys of philanthropic impact.

Business and community leaders, fund managers, professional advisors and high-profile Kiwis will hear from Sir Stephen Tindall and John Hynds ONZM about how they turned their business success into community impact.

The lunchtime event hosted the donor service provider will be held at Auckland’s Northern Club and is expected to be filled to capacity.

Auckland Foundation CEO Mark Longbottom says Tindall and Hynds, both supporters of the foundation, have inspiring stories to tell and are playing an important role in empowering the next generation of business leaders who want to make an impact of their own.

“The wealth of New Zealanders of high net-worth is growing, and with that, so is their power to make a difference to our country, cities and communities.

“Getting generous Kiwis to talk about their generosity is often a challenge, as a nation we don’t tend to want to put their hands up and say: ‘look at what I’ve achieved’. We’ve been lucky to work with both Stephen and John and watch what they’ve achieved in our communities, and we’re also grateful they’re willing to share their stories.

“The more we talk about it, the more we can tap into the potential for even more giving by those with wealth."

About the Auckland Foundation:

Community Foundations operate under a model established over 100 years ago to create a way to make charitable activity easy and accessible for everyone. They specialise in taking care of all the administrative and compliance matters associated with charitable activity - removing duplication of effort and expense. And as a not-for-profit they do not seek to gain from anyone’s generosity.

Community Foundations are a ready-made solution to stop the unnecessary proliferation of more charitable entities, while at the same time making charitable giving more efficient and effective and channelling charitable passions to focus on the cause, not the administration.

As one of 17 community foundations in New Zealand, Auckland Foundation currently has 43 donor-advised funds under management.

For generous and passionate Kiwis who want to make a difference, we encourage them to contact their community foundation which they can find at www.nzcommunityfoundations.org.nz


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Auckland Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Earnings Update: Fonterra Sees Up To $675m Loss On Writedowns

“While the Co-op’s FY19 underlying earnings range is within the current guidance of 10-15 cents per share, when you take into consideration these likely write-downs, we expect to make a reported loss of $590-675 million this year, which is a 37 to 42 cent loss per share." More>>

ALSO:

Product Stewardship: Govt Takes More Action To Reduce Waste

The Government is proposing a new way to deal with environmentally harmful products before they become waste, including plastic packing and bottles, as part of a wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills. More>>

ALSO:

IPCC Climate And Land Report: Meat A Problem

WWF: “This report sends a clear message that the way we currently use land is contributing to climate change, while also undermining the land’s ability to support people and nature." More>>

ALSO:

0.5 Percent Cut: Official Cash Rate Reduced To 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) is reduced to 1.0 percent. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed that a lower OCR is necessary to continue to meet its employment and inflation objectives. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 