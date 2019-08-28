North Island rural agencies dominate rural awards



North Island real estate agencies won all the rural awards at last night’s 2019 REINZ Awards for Excellence – the real estate profession’s annual national awards evening.

The rural awards were won by:

• Rural Salesperson of the Year

o Winner Snow Williams – Bayleys Country Tauranga

o Finalists: Ben Turner – Whalan and Partners, Bayleys Christchurch and Stan Robb – PGG Wrightson Real Estate, Tauranga

• Small Rural Office of the Year

o Winner: PGG Wrightson Real Estate Cambridge

o Finalists: Colliers International Forestry Sales Auckland and NZR Real Estate Wairarapa

• Medium Rural Office of the Year

o Winner: Bayleys Country Tauranga

o Finalists: Bayleys Country Hamilton and Whalan & Partners Bayleys Christchurch

• Large Rural Office of the Year

o Winner: PGG Wrightson Real Estate Tauranga

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: “Every year we have a significant number of high-calibre entries, many of whom have won their own local or agency awards making for some extremely tough competition. It is great to celebrate success across the country and to be the best of the best is a noteworthy achievement.

“Congratulations to all our finalists and winners for your achievements – these accomplishments are something you can be extremely proud of. Thank you for helping to raise the bar of the real estate profession and for all your hard work,” she concludes.

The 2019 REINZ Awards for Excellence were held at the Cordis Auckland and saw 39 awards handed out to agents from different sectors of the industry. The full list of awards and their recipients is available below.

© Scoop Media

