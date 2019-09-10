Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update - September 10, 2019

Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 8:26 am
Press Release: XE Morning Update

The NZDUSD opens at 0.6425 (mid-rate) this morning.

The British Pound is the best performing of the G10 currencies, pushing higher on the back of stronger than forecast GDP data and increased optimism the UK will not leave the EU without a deal.

Data from the UK Office for National Statistics revealed gross domestic product expanded 0.3% in July following on from a flat result in June. The result was largely driven by a rebound in services and construction which increased by 0.3% and 0.5% respectively. Economists had expected GDP to inch up by 0.1%.

Earlier this morning Boris Johnson's government suffered another Commons defeat and will be forced to publish its no-deal planning documents. The emergency motion - passed by 311 to 302 votes means Mr Johnson has to surrender the documents by Wednesday.

Yield on the US ten-year note rose sharply this morning, climbing 7.2 basis points to 1.622%, the move higher followed gains in the European bond market as investors positioned their books for less-aggressive action from action from the ECB on Thursday. Overnight data showed Germany's exports unexpectedly increased in July, while imports decreased from June’s reading. Exports increased by 0.7% m/m in July reversing a 0.1% fall in June. Imports fell 1.5% in July after rising 0.7% in June.

The main drivers during our trading day will be Australia’s NAB business confidence report along with China’s CPI and PPI data releases.

Global equity markets have had a mixed start to the week, - Dow +0.05%, S&P 500 -0.18%, FTSE -0.64%, DAX +0.28%, CAC -0.27%, Nikkei +0.56%, Shanghai +0.84%.

Gold prices edged down 0.3% overnight currently trading at $1,502 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices are pushing higher, up 2.2% to $57.69 a barrel.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from XE Morning Update on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

"Vision And Growth": Capital Markets 2029 Report

Broader participation by New Zealanders, greater access to growth capital for New Zealand enterprises, and more choices for investors drive the recommendations in the Capital Markets 2029 report released today. More>>

ALSO:

Forest & Bird: Call For More Funding To Stop Plague Of Wallabies

Wallabies could spread over a third of New Zealand within the next 50 years, unless control is increased dramatically, says Forest & Bird central North Island regional manager Rebecca Stirnemann. More>>

ALSO:

IBVD-1: Suspected Chicken Virus - Facility Restrictions, Exports Affected

Departmental chief scientist Dr John Roche says the virus can affect the immune system of young chickens but it poses no risk to human health or the health of other animals. More>>

ALSO:

"Farmers Doing Their Bit": Five Years Of Water Accord

Today, the Sustainable Dairy: Water Accord farmers and partners announced their achievements to date... More>>

ALSO:

Ngaruroro River:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 