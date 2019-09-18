Elasticsearch Service to Boost Consumer Loyalty

The Warehouse Chooses Elastic’s Elasticsearch Service to Boost Consumer Loyalty

Validated returns project simplifies customer returns process, minimises risk of fraud

AUCKLAND, New Zealand & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that The Warehouse, a popular retail outlet operating in New Zealand, has chosen Elastic’s Elasticsearch Service cloud offering to power a customer service improvement program that validates customer returns and boosts consumer loyalty by simplifying the returns process whilst also minimising the risk of fraud.

The Warehouse Group is a publicly traded company on the New Zealand Stock Exchange. Its brands include The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery, Torpedo 7, Noel Leeming, and most recently The Market.

The New Zealand retailer maintained a returns policy that included a 12-month money-back guarantee, and allowed customers to return items without a receipt. While this had helped The Warehouse earn and generate devoted customers, it had the downside of opening the retailer up to the potential for fraud. To address this, The Warehouse launched the validated returns project, which enables employees using 1,500 point-of-sale (POS) devices and 200 service-desk computers across The Warehouse’s 93-plus stores to search through years of transactional data. By using Elasticsearch to power this project, team members are able to quickly find and validate transactions and refund customers exactly what they paid.

The validated returns project, thanks to the speed and relevance of Elasticsearch, is not only minimising the potential for fraud, it's also boosting customer satisfaction by making it easier and quicker for customers to return items.

“Elastic has helped significantly improve our customer journey for those customers returning items, thereby improving customer satisfaction and their loyalty,” said Tim Duly, GM Engineering at The Warehouse. “Further, we are excited to deploy Elastic’s fully managed Elasticsearch Service as this gives us the opportunity to focus on our core business of servicing customers.”

“The Warehouse use case is among the most novel and yet innovative retail use cases we’ve seen,” said Paul Davis, Country Manager, Australia and New Zealand for Elastic. “It is humbling that Elasticsearch and our technology can be used to minimise consumer fraud while at the same time increasing shopper allegiance.”

