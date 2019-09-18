Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Elasticsearch Service to Boost Consumer Loyalty

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 1:02 pm
Press Release: Elastic

The Warehouse Chooses Elastic’s Elasticsearch Service to Boost Consumer Loyalty

Validated returns project simplifies customer returns process, minimises risk of fraud

AUCKLAND, New Zealand & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that The Warehouse, a popular retail outlet operating in New Zealand, has chosen Elastic’s Elasticsearch Service cloud offering to power a customer service improvement program that validates customer returns and boosts consumer loyalty by simplifying the returns process whilst also minimising the risk of fraud.

The Warehouse Group is a publicly traded company on the New Zealand Stock Exchange. Its brands include The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery, Torpedo 7, Noel Leeming, and most recently The Market.

The New Zealand retailer maintained a returns policy that included a 12-month money-back guarantee, and allowed customers to return items without a receipt. While this had helped The Warehouse earn and generate devoted customers, it had the downside of opening the retailer up to the potential for fraud. To address this, The Warehouse launched the validated returns project, which enables employees using 1,500 point-of-sale (POS) devices and 200 service-desk computers across The Warehouse’s 93-plus stores to search through years of transactional data. By using Elasticsearch to power this project, team members are able to quickly find and validate transactions and refund customers exactly what they paid.

The validated returns project, thanks to the speed and relevance of Elasticsearch, is not only minimising the potential for fraud, it's also boosting customer satisfaction by making it easier and quicker for customers to return items.

“Elastic has helped significantly improve our customer journey for those customers returning items, thereby improving customer satisfaction and their loyalty,” said Tim Duly, GM Engineering at The Warehouse. “Further, we are excited to deploy Elastic’s fully managed Elasticsearch Service as this gives us the opportunity to focus on our core business of servicing customers.”

“The Warehouse use case is among the most novel and yet innovative retail use cases we’ve seen,” said Paul Davis, Country Manager, Australia and New Zealand for Elastic. “It is humbling that Elasticsearch and our technology can be used to minimise consumer fraud while at the same time increasing shopper allegiance.”

Learn More

• Read about The Warehouse’s Elastic Search Award win

• Read The Warehouse success story

• Read about Elastic's customers

• Start a trial of hosted Elasticsearch


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Elastic on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Rural Employers Keen, Migrants Iffy: Employment Visa Changes Announced

“We are committed to ensuring that businesses are able to get the workers they need to fill critical skills shortages, while encouraging employers and regions to work together on long term workforce planning including supporting New Zealanders with the training they need to fill the gaps,” says Iain Lees-Galloway. More>>

ALSO:

Marsden Pipeline Rupture: Report Calls For Supply Improvements, Backs Digger Blame

The report makes several recommendations on how the sector can better prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from an incident. In particular, we consider it essential that government and industry work together to put in place and regularly practise sector-wide response plans, to improve the response to any future incident… More>>

ALSO:

Oil Scare: Trump Authorises Use Of Emergency Crude Stockpile

The New Zealand dollar fell against the US dollar after President Donald Trump authorised the use of the country's emergency crude stockpile after the weekend attack on Saudi Arabia’s major oil facilities. More>>

ALSO:

Pre-Post-Brexit Deal Talks: UK Trade Minister Visits Wellington

New Zealand should get a better deal for exports of sheepmeat, beef and dairy products into the United Kingdom after Brexit, the British Minister of State for Trade, Liz Truss, said in Wellington today. More>>

ALSO:

Not-Very Well: Tamarind Halts Tui Drilling; OMV Assesses Options

Tamarind Resources has halted drilling at its Tui oil field off the Taranaki coast after the first of the three planned wells came up dry. Managing director Ian Angell says that despite the “unexpected” result from the first well, the firm believes the other two prospects are worth pursuing. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 