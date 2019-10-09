Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board appoints new Chief Executive

9 October 2019





Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board (the Trust Board) has today announced the appointment of Shane Heremaia as its Chief Executive, from January 2020, for a period of three years.

Shane who is of Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Tarawhai and Ngāti Pikiao descent was until recently the General Manager of Te Kotahitanga o Te Arawa (Te Arawa Fisheries) and has been a previous Trustee of the Trust Board.

"I am delighted Shane has agreed to fill our top role for the next three years," Chairman of the Trust Board, John Bishara said.

"As an active member of our iwi, Shane is well placed to lead the Board at a critical time in its development and to strengthen its contribution to the wider iwi effort," he said.

"He brings a wealth of knowledge and skills honed over the years, as well as breadth of experience in iwi development.

"We look forward to working with him as we continue to achieve strong and positive outcomes for Ngāti Tūwharetoa," said Mr Bishara.

Mr Heremaia has an MBA from Massey University and a LLM (Hons) from the University of Auckland. His career has seen him take on a multitude of roles within the legal industry: property law at Phillips Fox Auckland, a law lecturer position at the University of Auckland, and General Counsel for Te Ohu Kaimoana. He gained global experience practising commercial law in London, before taking up the position at Te Arawa Fisheries.

Mr Heremaia said his move to the Trust Board as CEO will help him continue his passion to contribute to his iwi.

“I feel honoured to have been trusted to carry out this important role for Ngāti Tūwharetoa,” he said.

“I look forward to continuing the work of others before me in ensuring our Taupō Moana remains carefully managed and protected, and that our people continue to receive opportunities to thrive.”

Shane's appointment as CEO follows the vacancy created by the fixed-term three-year appointment of current Chief Executive Topia Rameka to the inaugural role of Deputy Chief Executive – Māori, at the Department of Corrections.

Shane will commence his role as CEO for the Trust Board in January 2020.

Rakeipoho Taiaroa, the Trust Board's Commercial and Strategy Manager will be Acting Chief Executive from 7 October 2019 until Mr Heremaia takes up his new role next year.

