Container Door raises half a million dollars in half a day



Auckland-based e-commerce disruptor, Container Door Limited, launched their equity crowdfunding campaign privately to their crowd today, and raised over $540,000 in four hours. Their campaign will continue until 18 November, or when the maximum goal of $2million is reached from the public.

Container Door was started by Ben Nathan, an experienced retail and wholesale operator. Earlier in his career he owned a retail chain with 18 stores, Barkers Mens Clothing, and was also one of the largest wholesale suppliers to The Warehouse and Farmers. Ten years ago, Ben drew up the idea for a crowdsourced container model on a napkin, and four years ago decided to finally launch Container Door. The company’s core business model is to facilitate container loads of large goods to be sold from factory to consumer by only greenlighting a deal once the container is full. This reduces costs and waste.

“Since we launched 4 years ago, we’ve processed over $20 million in sales, and saved our customers up to $45million.” says Container Door founder Ben Nathan.

“In the past year we have revamped our website and improved our logistics to create an even better customer experience, significantly expanded our product range and opened an Auckland showroom.”

Container Door is seeking to raise up to $2,000,000 from the public, which represents up to 4.37% of the company. Shares are priced at $3.32 each with a minimum investment of $498. Investors will receive additional rewards with each share parcel sold, including exclusive access to limited availability product offerings, and the chance to appear in one of the Container Door marketing videos. Wholesale investors are also sought in a separate campaign, and those that invest over $100,000 will receive ordinary voting shares.

Container Door will spend the money raised in this capital round on growing their deals and customer base, scaling their technology, and growing their presence in Australia.

”Although we’ve seen forty-three percent growth in revenue, we feel we have only just scratched the surface. This crowdfunding capital raise will help us make further improvements and develop some very exciting projects that I can’t say anything more about just yet.” says Nathan.

Container Door raised $2million from wholesale investors late last year, and have now raised over $540,000 from just under 400 new investors.

“We’re excited to see such an amazing response to our crowdfunding campaign. Over $500,000 raised in just four hours is phenomenal and we’re really excited about the future.” says Nathan.

PledgeMe’s Chief Bubble Blower, Anna Guenther, is excited that another crowd focussed company is scaling with their community.

“For us, and for Container Door, it’s all about the crowds. We love that Ben and his team understand the power not just of crowds to activate deals, but to be shareholders in a growing business.”

Container Door’s equity campaign went live to the public at 3pm here: https://pledgeme.co.nz/investments/373-container-door-limited



© Scoop Media

