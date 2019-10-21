Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Container Door raises half a million dollars in half a day

Monday, 21 October 2019, 4:19 pm
Press Release: PledgeMe


Auckland-based e-commerce disruptor, Container Door Limited, launched their equity crowdfunding campaign privately to their crowd today, and raised over $540,000 in four hours. Their campaign will continue until 18 November, or when the maximum goal of $2million is reached from the public.

Container Door was started by Ben Nathan, an experienced retail and wholesale operator. Earlier in his career he owned a retail chain with 18 stores, Barkers Mens Clothing, and was also one of the largest wholesale suppliers to The Warehouse and Farmers. Ten years ago, Ben drew up the idea for a crowdsourced container model on a napkin, and four years ago decided to finally launch Container Door. The company’s core business model is to facilitate container loads of large goods to be sold from factory to consumer by only greenlighting a deal once the container is full. This reduces costs and waste.

“Since we launched 4 years ago, we’ve processed over $20 million in sales, and saved our customers up to $45million.” says Container Door founder Ben Nathan.

“In the past year we have revamped our website and improved our logistics to create an even better customer experience, significantly expanded our product range and opened an Auckland showroom.”

Container Door is seeking to raise up to $2,000,000 from the public, which represents up to 4.37% of the company. Shares are priced at $3.32 each with a minimum investment of $498. Investors will receive additional rewards with each share parcel sold, including exclusive access to limited availability product offerings, and the chance to appear in one of the Container Door marketing videos. Wholesale investors are also sought in a separate campaign, and those that invest over $100,000 will receive ordinary voting shares.

Container Door will spend the money raised in this capital round on growing their deals and customer base, scaling their technology, and growing their presence in Australia.

”Although we’ve seen forty-three percent growth in revenue, we feel we have only just scratched the surface. This crowdfunding capital raise will help us make further improvements and develop some very exciting projects that I can’t say anything more about just yet.” says Nathan.

Container Door raised $2million from wholesale investors late last year, and have now raised over $540,000 from just under 400 new investors.

“We’re excited to see such an amazing response to our crowdfunding campaign. Over $500,000 raised in just four hours is phenomenal and we’re really excited about the future.” says Nathan.

PledgeMe’s Chief Bubble Blower, Anna Guenther, is excited that another crowd focussed company is scaling with their community.

“For us, and for Container Door, it’s all about the crowds. We love that Ben and his team understand the power not just of crowds to activate deals, but to be shareholders in a growing business.”

Container Door’s equity campaign went live to the public at 3pm here: https://pledgeme.co.nz/investments/373-container-door-limited

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from PledgeMe on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Marine And Freshwater Reports: EDS Calls For Urgent Action On Marine Management

“There are some big issues to address. These include many marine species and habitats that are in serious trouble. Of the sample investigated, the report finds that 22% of marine mammals, 90% of seabirds and 80% of shorebirds are threatened with or actually at risk of extinction..." More>>

ALSO:

$7.5 Billion Surplus: Government Accounts "Show Strong Economy"

“The surplus and low levels of debt show the economy is in good shape. This allows the Government to spend more on infrastructure and make record investments in health and education,” Grant Robertson says. More>>

ALSO:

New OIO Application Trumps Judicial Review: OceanaGold Cleared To Buy Land For Waihi Tailings Expansion

In a surprise turnaround, the government has given OceanaGold a greenlight to buy land to expand its Waihi mine after the application was previously turned down by Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Rebuild: Fletcher Sued For $7.5m Over Justice Precinct

Fletcher Building is being sued for $7.5 million by utilities contractor Electrix, one of the subcontractors on the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct. More>>

Three New Drugs: PHARMAC Signs Bundle Deal For More Cancer Medicines

420 New Zealanders with lung cancer, breast cancer, multiple sclerosis and respiratory disease will benefit each year from a bundle deal PHARMAC has finalised with a medicine supplier. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 