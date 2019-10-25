Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Construction industry at the top of the ladder for growth

Friday, 25 October 2019, 10:46 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


The construction industry added 12,820 more enterprises and 45,400 more employees over the five-year period to February 2019 – the highest gains by any of the 19 industries, Stats NZ said today.

These increases reflect an average annual growth rate of 4.5 percent for enterprises and 6.1 percent for employees for this industry over the past five years. This is more than double the corresponding growth rates (2.0 and 2.7 percent, respectively) for all industries combined for the same period.

“In the year to February 2019, the construction industry added 3.9 percent more employees – the second-highest increase among all industries, both in number and percentage,” business register manager Mary Reid said.

Strong growth in residential building construction

At February 2019, there were 65,320 enterprises in the construction industry overall, engaging 177,000 employees. Of these, 21,650 enterprises were in the residential building construction industry sub-group, employing 30,300 people.

“Residential building construction had 52.4 percent more employees than five years ago, reflecting an average annual growth rate of 8.8 percent over the five-year period to February 2019,” Ms Reid said.

The number of new residential buildings consented during the past five years (to August 2019) had a similar growth pattern, with the number of consents rising at an average annual rate of 8.2 percent.

The non-residential building construction sub-group, which mainly covers commercial and industrial buildings, had 13,300 employees engaged at February 2019. This follows an average annual growth rate of 5.1 percent over the past five years.

Explore the average growth for geographic units and employees during the last five years by more detailed geographic areas in our interactive map.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LA-London Out; Auckland-NY In: "New Era" For Air NZ International

Air New Zealand is accelerating its ambitions for North America and will launch a non-stop service between Auckland and New York using its 787-9 Dreamliner in October 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Data Investment: Govt Backs Te Reo, Environmental Data Research

The Government is investing in ambitious research that will digitise Te Reo, grow the low-carbon protein efficient aquaculture industry, help interpret environmental trends, and large data sets says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Training: 27 Percent Increase In Trades Academy Places

Two secondary-school initiatives are being expanded as part of the Government’s plan to see more young New Zealanders take up a trade to help close the skills gap. More>>

ALSO:

Unsolicited Messages: NZ Company Fined $36,000

The New Zealand Trustees Association (NZTA) and founder, Errol Anderson, have been fined a total penalty of NZ$ 44,000 in the Auckland High Court for sending unsolicited commercial electronic messages. More>>

Marine And Freshwater Reports: EDS Calls For Urgent Action On Marine Management

“There are some big issues to address. These include many marine species and habitats that are in serious trouble. Of the sample investigated, the report finds that 22% of marine mammals, 90% of seabirds and 80% of shorebirds are threatened with or actually at risk of extinction..." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 