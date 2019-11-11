Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PEPANZ Chair honoured with Taranaki Mayoral Award

Monday, 11 November 2019, 5:55 pm
Press Release: PEPANZ

The Petroleum and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ) is delighted that PEPANZ Chair and Todd Energy CEO Dr Joanna Breare has been honoured with the 2019 Taranaki Mayoral Award for Business Excellence.

The award was presented at the TSB Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards on Saturday for her outstanding contribution to the region.

"This is well-deserved recognition for someone who is a real champion for Taranaki," says PEPANZ spokesman Phil Rennie.

"As well as having a highly successful career in the energy sector, Joanna is deeply committed to Taranaki. This is the only region in New Zealand where commercial hydrocarbons are produced that support the New Zealand economy in the manufacturing of goods and the generation of electricity.

"Joanna is an outstanding leader with great energy and passion. As such she is very clear on the importance of natural gas in the transition to a low emissions economy as a key enabler to the development of renewable energy."

In addition to her PEPANZ and Todd Energy roles, Joanna is Chair of the Lead Group for the Taranaki 2050 Roadmap for the transition to a low carbon economy and serves on the Board of Venture Taranaki Trust.


