Silly season can bring dodgy behaviour with it

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 9:18 am
Press Release: EMA


It’s not called the silly season for nothing, which is why the EMA is taking a more light-hearted approach to some of the serious issues that can come up at end-of-year work functions.

Its latest ad pushes the boundaries in highlighting the challenges of workplace gatherings, including Santa’s that get a bit too touchy-feely and colleagues that say incredibly inappropriate things.

The advertisement and offer to help with Human Resource issues is part of the EMA’s ongoing SleepEasy campaign, aimed at taking the nightmares away from businesses by giving them the tools to be prepared to deal with any issues.

It has also produced a free Social Events Action Guide so employers know how to keep themselves and their people safe.

Without putting a dampener on the celebration, tips include everything from reminding people what the alcohol policy is before the event, to making sure there is a plan to manage food and alcohol, and reviewing health and safety duties.

And while most gatherings pass without incident, unfortunately from time-to-time issues do arise that need to be addressed. The key is knowing what needs to be considered before taking action, and this is where the EMA can help.

Depending on the circumstance and the impact of an incident on the workplace, that might range from having a quiet word with an employee about their behaviour to a formal disciplinary action including dismissal. It is essential for businesses to get this right.

If you have any questions contact EMA AdviceLine, Consultants or Legal Services for specific assistance. You can reach AdviceLine on: NZ 0800 300 362 or AU 1800 300 362.

Otherwise check out the online ad here, and to download your free Social Events Action Guide please visit: www.sleepeasy.ema.co.nz.

