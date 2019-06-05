Māori broadcasting sector Wānanga well-received

Te Māngai Pāho



5 June 2019



Māori broadcasting sector Wānanga well-received in Tāmaki Makaurau



Over 75 Māori content producers and broadcasters across music, radio, television and digital media attended the Television and Digital Media Sector Wānanga hosted by Te Māngai Pāho in Tāmaki Makaurau yesterday.

“The wānanga was a chance to talk directly with Māori producers and broadcasters about the upcoming opportunities in the industry,” says Larry Parr, Kaihautū of Te Māngai Pāho.

“With the recently released Maihi Karauna driving the revitalisation of te reo Māori across the country, we need a way to engage more directly with our stakeholders.”

Attendees at the wānanga had an opportunity to discuss several kaupapa including:

• The upcoming first funding round for TV and digital media;

• New rangatahi focused opportunities;

• Capability building within the Māori Media Sector; and

• Te Māngai Pāho strategies.



“We have needed to do this for some time. Given the positive turnout, we anticipate the concept of a wānanga becoming an annual event. It will allow our stakeholders to better engage with us outside the normal day to day business processes.

“It is also an opportunity for all of us - funders, broadcasters and content producers - to remind ourselves of our responsibilities to communicate with one another, to have robust transparent processes, and of course our overriding obligation to Māori language and Māori culture,” Mr Parr says.

More information on upcoming funding rounds and RFPs can be found here.











